Campbell tapped as new think-tank CEO

Emily Campbell has been named president and CEO of The Center for Community Solutions (CCS), a nonpartisan research and public-policy think tank focused on solutions to health, social and economic issues. CCS has offices in Cleveland and Columbus.

Campbell, who lives in Cleveland Heights with her husband and two children, has worked for CCS for 16 years, serving as its chief operating officer since May 2022. Campbell was selected after a broad search by an executive search firm and the board of directors. More than 470 applied to lead the organization, which was founded more than 100 years ago.

“After reviewing many standout prospects, the CCS board of directors concluded the strongest candidate for this important post was right here in our backyard, and that leader is Emily,” said Board President Kyle Miller. “Emily has great knowledge and understanding of the organization, public policy, networks, strategy and a vested interest in the community’s well-being. She knows where the organization has been and where it needs to go to best serve the health and human service needs of Greater Cleveland and all of Ohio.”

“I am deeply honored by the confidence the board has shown in me and energized by the opportunities and challenges ahead,” Campbell said. “Having served in several roles with the organization, I consider it a profound privilege to contribute to our mission. I am excited to work creatively and strategically with our dedicated team and many partners on our shared vision to better the lives of others and create a brighter and more equitable future for Ohioans.”

Campbell will lead an organization of 25 employees and a budget of over $4.5 million. Before becoming COO, Campbell’s work included directing demographic and socioeconomic research. She led the development of the Ending the HIV Epidemic 10-year strategic plans for Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hamilton counties in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health and others. She led needs assessments and strategic planning process for public and private entities including Akron Children’s Hospital. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and international studies, and a master’s degree in political science, both from Case Western Reserve University.

Campbell is also deeply involved in many community organizations including the Literacy Cooperative of Greater Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and the Health Policy Institute of Ohio.