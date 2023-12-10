Bring back civics education

Now that the election for the CH-UH school board is over, I offer a modest proposal: The board should restore civics to the high school curriculum as a required course.

When I attended the Heights schools, there was such a required course. It was taught poorly. Most students tried hard to stay awake; few paid much attention. But perhaps that is because the board did not take its requirement seriously enough.

Children now are growing up with no understanding of how local governments operate. They could not tell a Board of Zoning Appeals from a Planning Commission. Later, as adults, they fail to appreciate how to gain access to elected or appointed officials. They become frustrated because they believe nobody at city halls listens. They lack a real ability to understand and influence important public decisions that affect them.

Civics education should not consist of indoctrination. It should convey basic information about public roles and functions. Those who perform such roles and functions could visit classrooms and talk about what it is that they do. This could include more than members of city councils. It could include police, fire, and service department employees. It could include all types of city personnel.

Such a course is not required by state law standards. But so what? There is no ban on a local school board taking an initiative to do what the state of Ohio has failed to do—namely, better educate the citizenry.

Starting up such a program would not be quick and easy. It would require the creation of a curriculum. There would have to be a transition period for its implementation. There would be a need to budget for it. Most importantly, talent to teach in such a program would have to be found. That all said, the benefits would be substantial. A truly well-designed civics program would help the children of our community feel more comfortably part of the community. It would train potential leaders of tomorrow for roles that will need to be performed.

Oh, and when the board finishes bringing back civics, maybe it then could consider bringing back shop and home economics courses, too.