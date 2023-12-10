A 2024 wish list for Cleveland Heights

We admit we were pretty cranky throughout most of 2023. Time wasted, opportunities squandered, communication gaffes, bad behavior by elected officials—it all just got to us. But the flip side of every gripe is a hope for something better. To kick off the new year, we present a few of those better things.

In 2024, we wish that:

1. Mayor Kahlil Seren delivers on his campaign promise that every resident who calls or e-mails Cleveland Heights City Hall receives a timely and helpful response.

2. The mayor and city council achieve a mutually respectful working relationship, and council members have access to department staff when necessary.

3. Council members put aside personal agendas, control their behavior, and focus on the well-being of the city and its residents, and the new council president adheres firmly to Robert's Rules of Order when conducting meetings, and requires other council members to do so as well.

4. Noble Road gets a full-service grocery store; only after that does the city direct any more time, energy, or funds to finding a replacement for Dave's at Cedar-Fairmount.

5. The city wrests site control of Severance from its current slumlord owner, Namdar, and begins an efficient, practical and inclusive process to plan its future.

6. All development and infrastructure projects meet high standards of environmental justice and stewardship; adaptation to climate change; and racial, gender and economic equity; and give equally serious consideration to handicapped accessibility (a problem in the Cedar-Lee business district, for example).

7. A group of residents comes together to undertake tenant organizing, and pressures inspectional services and Judge J.J. Costello to come down hard on negligent landlords.

8. Citizens begin now to make our supposedly “non-partisan” city elections a reality starting in 2025. Ask candidates for Cleveland Heights office to pledge to conduct non-partisan campaigns; not mention their party affiliation on literature; not accept money or endorsements from partisan organizations; and never smear or slander opponents based on their supposed party affiliations. All are welcome here.

9. Legislation is proposed and passed on an emergency basis only when truly necessary. If the mayor continues to routinely request emergency passage, council will determine when it is justified and amend the legislation when it is not. When everything is an emergency, nothing is.

10. The city website starts listing the names and contact information of all members of citizen boards and commissions. These residents are appointed to represent our interests. We should know who they are and how to reach them directly, just as we can elected officials.

11. After much attention to Doan Brook, we see some love for Dugway Brook, whose multiple branches form the watershed for 48 percent of our city's 8.1 square miles, and carry our runoff to Lake Erie. Start by daylighting the stretch between Cain and Cumberland parks, which was buried in the 1980s.

12. The city backs off a proposed change in zoning regarding the windows of retail establishments. According to the current code, they must be transparent and uncovered, allowing passers-by to see inside and adding life to the street. Let's keep that requirement, with variances considered when necessary.

So there's our even dozen. What about yours? Do they overlap with ours? Did we leave out something you consider essential?

Please e-mail heightsdemocracy@gmail.com and tell us your top three of the 12 items above, in order of preference. Also, tell us about any burning Cleveland Heights issues you think we missed. If we get at least 20 responses, we will include a selection of them in a future column.