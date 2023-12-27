Miracle at the Blue Cottage

To the Editor:

Without any tedious committee meetings, and with very little publicity, a holiday sale of gifts, crafts and cookies on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 scored a success for the Forest Hill neighborhood.

The motivation for the sale was to raise money to repair the Blue Cottage’s water line, which was broken when the gas company put in new lines on Lee Boulevard.

People who hadn't been seen in years came with boxes of donations, and more came to shop, including 94-year-old Isaiah Jones. People from throughout the Noble area stopped by, as did two members of Cleveland Heights City Council.

I was awed by the phalanx of bakers who came forward with homemade cookies of all kinds!

We were pleased to give visibility to our great neighborhood and involve so many neighbors for two great afternoons!