Community and business leaders share strengths and needs at community relations meeting

The Community Relations and Recreation Committee of Cleveland Heights City Council had its quarterly meeting on Nov. 6. Invited guests, representing a variety of Cleveland Heights businesses and community organizations, shared what they offer and what they need from the city.

Cleveland Heights Council Member Davida Russell is chair of the committee, which comprises Community Relations, the Office on Aging, Public Properties, Public Relations, Recreation Programs and School Relationships. Council members Janine Boyd (vice chair) and Gail Larson are the committee’s other members.

Guests at the meeting included Adam Winston, director of government for MetroHealth; Alyssa Roberts, program coordinator for the LGBTQ Community Center of Greater Cleveland; David Zhou, emerging markets loan officer for PNC Bank; Julie Mostov, the new executive director of the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District, and executive director of the Heights-Hillcrest Chamber of Commerce, which includes Cleveland Heights, University Heights, Shaker Heights, Richmond Heights, South Euclid and Lyndhurst; Kristine Pagsuyoin, executive director of FutureHeights; Leonard Remmer, co-owner of The Exclusive Touch; Rabbi Alan Joseph, the executive director of Bikur Cholim; Rob Previte, vice president of business development for Call A Doctor Plus; and Terrance Allen, CEO of Urban City Codes.

At the meeting, members of the Commission on Aging shared the need for more staff for the Senior Activity Center and more transportation resources.

Adam Winston of MetroHeath discussed the health system’s desire to continue to partner with the city on Health issues affecting residents, and noted the extensive behavioral health services available at MetroHealth’s Cleveland Heights Medical Center at Severance.

David Zhou, who has partnered with Russell to offer tenant-landlord workshops, discussed his work helping first-time home buyers qualify for mortgages.

Leonard Remmer described the Black Greek apparel business and his company’s capacity for custom printing. He said The Exclusive Touch is looking for a larger space in Cleveland Heights due to high demand for its services.

Rabbi Joseph described Bikur Cholim’s free services to Jewish families seeking medical treatment in Cleveland as being similar to a Ronald McDonald House, but in accordance with Jewish traditions and laws. The organization’s services include translation, a 24-hour hotline, respite child care, transportation, kosher meals, guest homes, and medical equipment loans.

Terrance Allen discussed how Urban City Codes provides culturally focused, community-based learning solutions that empower under-represented, under-resourced individuals, groups, and businesses to develop and be competitive in a technology-driven economy. He said the organization’s location at the corner of Mayfield and Lee roads gives it excellent visibility.