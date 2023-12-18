Charred squash and community bonds make for a memorable Giving Tuesday

It's almost a new year, but my mind wanders back to the warmth and camaraderie of Giving Tuesday. Amid the numerous requests from worthy causes, 2023’s Giving Tuesday took an unexpected turn for me and my business partner, Denise Shepherd: an invitation from FutureHeights for an unforgettable dinner, a unique way of expressing gratitude for our support.

As a realtor with a background in nonprofit fundraising, the importance of this day resonates with me more than most. Join me on a journey back to that memorable night with FutureHeights, Chef Rasul, and the vibrant community of Cleveland Heights.

The evening was hosted by Matt Katz and Steven Sokany in their beautiful and historic home. It was so fun to see how they’ve decorated it with modern art and design that juxtaposes the original architectural elements in such an unexpected way.

Dinner was beyond what I could have imagined. Chef Rasul first comes out to the table with a piece of slate that he sets on the table, directly in front of Denise and me. He then proceeds to fling and smash charred winter squash onto the slate! We were stunned and delighted, to say the least. Topping it off with crème fraîche and pepita dukka was the perfect start to the meal. The meal progressed in this fashion, with some elements of each course being finished tableside, while the chef shared his background, influences and cooking philosophy. It was invigorating to meet someone so passionate about what they do. (I hope people feel that when I talk about my career!)

I always describe the Cleveland Heights community as eclectic, and the dinner guests were just that. Whether it was the wine pairings or the dazzling conversation, I was mesmerized to hear what brought people to Cleveland Heights and why they’ve chosen to stay and invest in it.

I left the evening so proud to be a resident and so grateful for the work that FutureHeights does to strengthen the community. Denise and I are proud to support FutureHeights with our time, talent and treasure. We don’t do it for the dinner invitation, but it sure was a great way to spend Giving Tuesday this year!