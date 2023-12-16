WJCU concert raises money for Hunger Network

John Carroll University (JCU) students hosted a concert on Dec. 1 that raised enough money to provide more than 12,000 meals to those in need across Cuyahoga County.

WJCU 88.7 FM’s “Blizzard Bash” at the Beachland Ballroom was a resounding success. Through the collective support of students, attendees, and performers, this year's concert broke pre-pandemic donation and student attendance records. The outpouring of generosity supported The Hunger Network's ability to provide food and resources to those in need.

JCU students Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, Emily Davala, Hamoud ‘Moody’ Qotaynah, Danielle Turi, and Jayden ‘Jay’ Beddingfield of 808s & Mixtapes organized this year's event alongside WJCU’s NEO Rocks. NEO Rocks is airs every Sunday and Monday night on WJCU 88.7 FM, with Cleveland's own Jason Patrick Meyers and Eric Simna.

“Waking up the day after I thought I was dreaming,” Sinutko said. “To raise enough funding to provide over 12,000 meals is bigger than any of my wildest dreams. I just want to extend a thanks to all [for] the continued support we saw from the community at large.

“The only thing bigger than the Northeast Ohio music scene is the heart of the Northeast Ohio music scene,” said Meyers.

The Hunger Network has more than 70 hunger centers in and around the Cleveland area, and is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt, charitable organization. To make a contribution, visit give.hungernetwork.org/blizzardbash.