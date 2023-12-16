Noble library expansion is on track

The renovation and expansion of Heights Libraries’ Noble Neighborhood branch is on time and on budget.



That’s according to Julie Criscone, the library’s owner’s representative for the Noble construction project. Criscone presented a progress report at the Nov. 6 Heights Libraries Board of Trustees committee meeting, highlighting the work completed as of early November, and the tasks ahead.



Work completed on the site includes excavation, the creation of retaining and foundation walls, waterproofing, underground plumbing, and steam piping. Work that took place in later November included the installation of exterior framing, tuckpointing of the existing brick on the original building, and the installation of cabling and power feeds.



“We are just so pleased with the progress at the Noble branch site,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “Independence Construction is doing an incredible job bringing Bostwick Design’s expansion plans to life.”



Levin continued, “Noble Neighborhood is a vibrant community that deserves a library that will meet their needs, with public meeting rooms, more computers, and larger areas for kids and teens. And it will also have a substantial outdoor space—not just for library programs but for the whole community to enjoy.”



Noble’s outdoor space, at the corner of Kirkwood and Noble roads, was designed by landscape design company McKnight & Sergeant, who also designed the plans for the new Coventry PEACE Park.



“The Noble project is still slated for a June 2024 completion,” Criscone said. “It will start to look like a building soon!”