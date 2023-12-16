A message from our publisher

Dear Heights Observer Supporter,

One of my favorite roles is serving as the publisher of the Heights Observer. You may already know that the Heights Observer is an award-winning newspaper, but did you know we are in our 16th publishing year! The Heights Observer is a very good source of local news, views, events, and other information for residents of Cleveland Heights and University Heights. It is a well-run publication with editors and a sales team who are intentional in supporting writers and local businesses, along with a graphic design team that makes us look great. It takes a significant amount of time and dedication to produce a monthly print issue. I'm very proud of our staff and their commitment to creating a quality community paper.

Over the last 15+ years, the Heights Observer has been sustained by our generous advertisers and donors. Funds raised from these sources help to pay for printing a monthly paper (a rarity in most communities), pay for the editors and staff, and distribution of over 6,000 copies each month! The Heights Observer is also sent out digitally every Tuesday with information you may not see in print.

I know that a lot of organizations are vying for your attention and support. If you are looking to make a difference locally, supporting a paper that directly supports the community is a great choice! Whether you are a reader, advertiser, or writer, I hope that you will consider giving your support through a tax-deductible donation to help us keep the Heights Observer in print and FREE to all our readers. It isn't often that communities have such a great local resource to share what is going on right in their neighborhoods, schools, and business districts. There is always so much to share!

To make a tax-deductible donation to support the Heights Observer or to renew receiving the Heights Observer in your mailbox ($60 donation) please visit the FutureHeights website, www.futureheights.org, and click on the donate button. Remember, you may always choose to become a sustained supporter and make a monthly donation.

Thank you so much for your consideration and support of the Heights Observer. If you want to learn more about how you can contribute as a writer, an advertiser, or become a distribution site, please contact us at info@futureheights.org.