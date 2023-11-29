Winter Show on view at St. Paul's gallery

The Winter Show at the Nicholson B. White Gallery of St. Paul’s Church will be on view until early March.

The exhibition features copper enameled jewelry, woodcut prints, wildlife photography, and oil and acrylic paintings by four artists from—or with ties to—Cleveland.

Each artists exhibits mastery and control in their chosen medium.

Robin McIntosh paints with careful attention to detail in her landscapes and animal portraits. Her work is inspired by time spent in Ohio and Canada.

Michaelle Marschall strives to imagine and create atmospheric, underwater views in her unique wood-block prints. In creating her abstract impressions, Marschall draws on her experiences in a form of scuba diving.

Susanna Westberg fuses glass enamel to copper in her earrings and pendants. She mixes color and shape in every one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art that she creates.

Vic Weizer spends great lengths of time in the field, capturing images of owls and birds who reside in North America. His stunning photographic work is printed on metal or glass.

