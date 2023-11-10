Vote for 2024 Crowdsourced Conversations topics

Crowdsourced Conversations wrapped up its four-part 2023 series and is set to return in 2024.

This public forum series, hosted by FutureHeights and community partners, puts the spotlight on community voices by emphasizing action-oriented small-group discussions on selected topics.

Throughout the month of December, Heights residents can cast their votes to select four topics for 2024. Previous Crowdsourced Conversations participants made the topic nominations; the top four vote-getters will comprise the 2024 Crowdsourced Conversations.

The deadline to vote is Jan. 2. To cast a ballot, visit www.futureheights.org/cc24/.

Each forum takes a multi-faceted approach, beginning with a communitywide survey on a topic of importance to Heights residents. The survey results are compiled in a comprehensive data report and are key to determining the small-group discussion questions at the forum.

After the event has concluded, participants are given the opportunity to stay connected with their group members and are encouraged to return to the next forum in the series.

A resource page highlighting event takeaways and additional information is generated to help even those who might not have been able to attend the event remain up-to-date.

Ultimately, the Crowdsourced Conversations program is intended to inspire and empower residents to find ways to become more directly involved in the community in ways that feel meaningful to them and, along the way, meet other residents who hope to do the same.

Crowdsourced Conversations launched in 2022 with the topics of Sustainability, Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, Community Safety, and Civic Engagement. Over the course of those four events, a total of 768 survey responses were collected with approximately 150 participants attending forums.

In 2023, the topics were Our Public Schools, Traveling Around Town, Building Community with Renters and Landlords, and Planning and Development in the Heights. This year’s series saw increased participation, with 1,130 survey responses and an overall attendance of 219.

FutureHeights is grateful to have partnered with Heights Libraries, Home Repair Resource Center, Reaching Heights, Cleveland Heights Green Team, and a team of dedicated volunteers to bring Crowdsourced Conversations to life over these past two years.

For more information about Crowdsourced Conversations, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org.