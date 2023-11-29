Tisch performs IMD concert violin solo

Nathaniel Tisch was the featured senior soloist at the Heights High Instrumental Music Department's (IMD) Concert on Nov. 15. He captivated the audience, performing the violin solo for Beethoven’s Romance in F with the Heights High Symphony.

Tisch has been playing violin since the age of 5, and has been active in the school district’s music program since second grade, when he joined the Gearity school orchestra under Robert Adamson.

Tisch was one of three senior soloists selected to perform in the IMD’s concerts this year.

Daniel Heim, director of orchestras for Heights High, commented, “I first worked with Nathaniel during the 2016 Reaching Heights Summer Camp. It was then that I discovered our mutual love of the ‘Star Wars’ movie franchise in the form of funny movie-related T-shirts Nathaniel wore to camp.

“From the first time working with him, it was clear he had a very keen ear and advanced skills. He was also always eager to play even more challenging music than what we were preparing.

“As a high school student, he has spent all four years in the Heights High Symphony, and he has served as a leader in the violin section throughout that time. Last year he co-led the pit orchestra for ‘Sister Act,’ in addition to scoring highly on the end-of-year AP Music Theory exam. And this year, he has just joined the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra while maintaining his leadership role here at Heights High. It has been a pleasure to see Nathaniel grow as a musician and a member of the Heights orchestras over so many years.”

Tisch is also principal second violinist of Kaboom Collective Studio Orchestra. Last summer, he toured three countries in Europe with Blue Lake International Youth Orchestra.

Outside of music, Tisch plays tennis for Heights High and is a four-year varsity swim team member—and swim captain his senior year.

Active in scouting since he was 8, Tisch earned the rank of Eagle Scout. As part of his scouting-leadership activities, Tisch planted trees at University Heights Public Library.

Tisch plans to attend college after graduation, and expects to study world history and music.