Rediscovering a piece of CH's past

Some 20-plus years ago, city of Cleveland Heights employee Carlo Melaragno spotted a large millstone in Dugway Creek near Cumberland Park. The stone was pulled from the creekbed and moved to a Cleveland Heights storage facility, where it remained.

The stone likely was a relic from 19th-century Cleveland Heights (Fairmount) village times. It was determined that the stone was probably from a mill operated by Fred Silsby when Mayfield was a plank road. In early days, sorghum for molasses was pressed there; later primarily apples for cider.

Fast-forwarding to the present day, mention of the stone was made at a Cleveland Heights Historical Society meeting. A newspaper article about Cleveland Heights history was produced, showing an aged Frank Cain with the stone, on display in Cumberland Park in the 1960s. Some individuals were able to remember when the stone was in the park.

At some point, the decision was made to dispose of it; because of its size and weight, it somehow ended up in the creekbed.

The story of the stone continued; it was confirmed to still be at the Cleveland Heights storage facility. One of the Historical Society’s trustees contacted the city to inquire about it.

Recently, the stone was moved to the front of Cleveland Heights’ oldest identified residence, a short distance from its stream resting place. It is on display at that site’s historical marker. A plaque will soon be added to the stone, explaining its history.

Its journey is complete; it has found its permanent home.

With appreciation to John Becker, supervisor of streets and his crew; Carlo Melaragno, who retrieved the stone; and Fred Silsby, whose memory is still celebrated.