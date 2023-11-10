Planning beats politicking

The last thing Cleveland Heights needed in our most recent city council election was “Democrats” trying to “out-Democrat” each other. But we got it anyway.

Six candidates were vying for three seats on CH City Council. Last summer, when the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party endorsed two, and the Cleveland Heights Democratic Club gave the nod to two others, a season of drama and political nastiness ensued.

Both bodies, by the way, require a 60-percent vote threshold of those present at the endorsement meeting for an individual to win. That was ironic: at the time, most of these dedicated Democrats were fighting hard to defeat the Issue 1 that was the subject of the August special election cooked up by statehouse Republicans. Passage of that Issue 1 would have meant changing the Ohio Constitution to require a 60 percent yes vote on future ballot initiatives.

What was the Democrats’ rallying cry? “We can’t let 40 percent plus one of the voters determine the outcome of an election. What about one person, one vote?” That August’s Issue 1 failed and November’s Issue 1 prevailed are both cause for great celebration. But we do find it strange that 40 percent plus one determining the outcome of an endorsement vote was just fine with both the county Democratic party and our city’s Democratic club.

Blatant hypocrisy aside, these intense endorsement battles stole way too much energy and attention from issues that really matter. Of principal concern: after two years of floundering, how will Cleveland Heights City Council become a functioning body and fulfill its chartered role?

Of the 34,269 residents registered to vote in Cleveland Heights, 12,513 are registered as Democrats, 1,274 as Republicans, 7 as Libertarians and 20,475 declare no party at all (source: Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Oct. 17). While among the political parties Democrats overwhelmingly dominate, independent voters dwarf the combined partisans, accounting for 63 percent of the city's electorate—a supermajority.

Following 100 years of appointed city managers, when will Cleveland Heights develop a political culture worthy of its aspirational slogan, “All Are Welcome”? A worthy start could be to insist that our local election campaigns live up to their nonpartisan billing.

•••

We hand out a lot of brickbats in this column, but are delighted that the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy has chosen Cleveland Heights to be a “Legacy City,” as reported in the City News Upate on Nov. 10. Kudos to Mayor Kahlil Seren and Director of Planning and Development Eric Zamft for pursuing and securing this exciting opportunity.

The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., seeks to improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land (www.lincolninst.edu).

As a “Legacy City,” Cleveland Heights will take part in a "scenario planning" workshop in early 2024, where the public will be able to grapple with questions of the city's future. The Lincoln Institute has awarded $25,000 to cover technical guidance and workshop logistics. Participants will consider ways to generate economic and population growth. These might include diversifying our tax base by, for example, creating maker spaces (Coventry storefronts?) and/or light industrial facilities (Severance?).

Following the workshop, the city will be required to produce a detailed report (due April 29, 2024), highlighting implementation strategies. At that point, our municipality could be eligible for further assistance from the Lincoln Institute to support that implementation.

Cleveland Heights has a poor track record when it comes to following through on visions and plans. This process must result in plans that are both visionary and practical, so that the government and citizenry will see them through to completion.