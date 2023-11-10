Made Cleveland plans grocery expansion

Made Cleveland, a Coventry Village store that features locally made goods by area artisans, has launched a fundraising campaign to expand its grocery offerings, to meet the needs of the community.

The plan for the space includes a cooler/freezer section for dairy/dairy alternatives, ice cream, fresh pasta, and proteins. There will also be a grab-and-go section for salads, sandwiches, breakfast options, pastries and breads, and an array of choices for all dietary considerations and needs.

The updated grocery section also will include bulk goods: locally milled flour, grains, legumes, coffee, tea, spices, olive oil, vinegars, and sweets.

“Over the past several months,” said Made Cleveland founder Ash O’Connor, “we’ve heard [from] the community and experienced for ourselves how necessary a grocery store that offers fresh, healthy, sustainable food choices is in this area.”

All produce and other food products will be locally sourced whenever possible; in the rare instance that an item isn’t available locally, it will be ordered through a nonprofit food hub that supports dozens of regional farms.

The fundraising campaign for Made Cleveland’s grocery expansion went live on Oct. 20, and will run through Dec. 25. The campaign’s giving page, where supporters can make donations and, in turn, receive various “rewards,” can be found at www.madecleveland.com.

Made Cleveland is located at 1807 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. The shop is open seven days a week: Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information, visit www.madecleveland.com, send an e-mail to ash@madecleveland.com, or call 216-964-7500.