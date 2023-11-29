"Kindling Creativity: Lake Erie Ink's Winter Warmth"
"Snow All Over”
Written in response to Hockey on De Bullion Painting by Carole Spandau
Outside the frame, it is people
Kids playing hockey on the sidewalk
Cars everywhere
Stairs to the apartments
Trees with no leaves as far as the eye can see
Windows all around
Snow on the street
Colors all around
Time going fast close to sunset
Sun low street lights coming on
Going in for dinner on this cold hard winter day
One vs two, red vs blue who am I to tell what they do
Teddy M., Garfield HS
---
As the winter frost blankets the city, Lake Erie Ink’s winter programming takes center stage. With everything from playwriting, science fiction and D & D story building sessions, LEI programs offer space for kids to warm up their imaginations. Designed to connect literacy, creativity and fun, Lake Erie Ink is not just trying to keep the cold at bay
December might be a short month, but LEI will make it a creative one! They are offering a perfect workshop for holiday preparations: ‘Paper Arts’ Explore 3-D collaging with Lake Erie Ink takes place at CMA's Community Arts Center at the Pivot Center on December 16th from 10-12. For those long days during winter break, younger kids in grades 2-5, can join Creative Play Days from 9:30-12:30
Under the guidance of passionate teaching artists, the winter workshops are designed to kindle the creative flame within, providing a respite from the cold while fostering a sense of community among participants. Students can look forward to Evening Ink workshops such as "Dungeons and Dragons: Story Games," "Inside Out: Queer Writers Connect," and "Create New Worlds: Sci-Fi & Fantasy." Weekend Ink includes Playwriting workshops in collaboration with Dobama Theatre, and our beloved, Kids’ Comic Con, happening in early March.
Founded on the belief that every child's voice deserves to be heard, Lake Erie Ink offers a diverse range of programming tailored to nurture and inspire, kindling a passion that will burn bright long after the snow has melted away. The seeds of creativity sown here take root, blooming into stories, poems, and artwork that resonate with the theme of making “Words Bloom.”
As the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, Lake Erie Ink stands as a beacon of warmth and expression. Registration for winter programming is now open! Learn more at www.lakeerieink.org/spring.
Janae Bryson
Marketing Coordinator at Lake Erie Ink