Heights Arts announces 2024 music season

Heights Arts has announced its 2023–24 music season. A blend of three unique series—Close Encounters chamber music, Gallery Concerts, and ARTbar events—the season reflects the uniquely creative community Heights Arts calls home.

With the help of its Music Community Team, Heights Arts has selected a talented lineup of musicians for both its Gallery Concert and ARTbar series.

For Close Encounters, artistic director Dane Johansen has gathered talent from the globally recognized Cleveland Orchestra and other acclaimed artists in the community.

Performances of Close Encounters, the Sunday-afternoon chamber music series, take place in unique venues and local residences, where audiences hear the music as it was meant to be heard—up close and personal.

This year, in partnership with The Music Settlement, Heights Arts presents a new, rare opportunity for students and adults to glimpse the process of preparing for a Close Encounters performance. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide a deeper understanding of how a performance is put together.

Said Johansen, “Many of the artists this season are leaders in their respective sections within the Cleveland Orchestra. The beauty of their artistry will be perfectly showcased in such intimate settings as we are blessed to enjoy through the Close Encounters series.”

Heights Arts’ Gallery Concerts provide paid opportunities for local musicians of diverse backgrounds and musical genres to perform in a gallery setting. These concerts are open to the public with a pay-what-you-can model to ensure accessibility. Featuring the Yu Shung Duo and Eric Everett Jazz: Elation!, this season will offer a sample of Northeast Ohio’s best music.

ARTbar offers a mix of curated cocktails, music, art and poetry in Heights Arts' Lee Road gallery. The space is transformed into a cocktail-lounge setting, where audience members gather to experience intimate performances in tandem with current exhibitions.

Rachel Bernstein, Heights Arts’ executive director, said of ARTbar, “This series has rapidly become one of our most popular. Like Close Encounters, it provides an intimate, but completely different, experience with all three of our supported art forms.”

The ARTbar series will feature local favorites, including the Dan Bruce Trio and Hot Club of Cleveland, along with nationally acclaimed percussionist Jamey Haddad with his trio in May 2024.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit www.heightsarts.org.