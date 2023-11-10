FutureHeights announces board changes

Julie Sabroff, former chair of the Board of Directors for FutureHeights (FH), a nonprofit community development corporation (CDC) for Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and publisher of the Heights Observer, stepped down from the board on Aug. 7, to help her family during a difficult period.

In the interim, Rhonda Davis Lovejoy and Chris Jacobs, both vice-chairs of the FH Board of Directors, will function as acting co-chairs of the board until it votes on a new chair.

During her tenure as board chair, Sabroff ushered the organization through the adoption of a strategic plan, an update to the organization’s bylaws, and the hiring of current Executive Director Kristine Pagsuyoin.

Prior to becoming board chair, Sabroff served as the nonprofit's treasurer, and was an essential contributor to FH’s evolution to becoming a fully functioning CDC.

In her resignation message to the board, Sabroff said, “Every person on this board has come to the organization with the purest of intentions to make our community a better place. This level of commitment and your generosity from the heart made my decision all the more difficult. This is a great board, and FutureHeights is a great organization. I already miss being involved and look forward to re-engaging in the future.”

As a resident of Cleveland Heights, Sabroff plans to stay engaged in the community and remains a firm supporter of FH’s efforts to improve the Heights community.