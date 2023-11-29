Dobama presents new take on 'Little Women'

Dobama Theatre will produce a new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel Little Women this holiday season. Performances begin Dec. 1 and will run through a New Year’s Eve matinee.

In this fresh approach to the story, four actors in an attic retell Alcott's classic, creating scenes of love and loss amidst the ever-glowing warmth of the March family hearth. Jo goes on a journey of artistic self-discovery and coming-of-age as she struggles to become the writer she longs to be. Amid triumphs and troubles, it is through a sense of play that Jo and her sisters find themselves—making up fairy stories with witches and heroes, or spending an evening reciting the articles written for their beloved imaginary newspaper. However, it is through tragedy that Jo finally finds her voice as an artist and moves into adulthood with the knowledge that, while families change and grow, the ones we love are always close at heart.

Playwright Heather Chrisler is a Chicago-based actor, playwright, and educator. The play was developed at First Folio Theatre in 2019 before premiering in 2021 at Theatre Cedar Rapids. It then received another full production at First Folio in 2022. Of that production, the Chicago Reader wrote, “. . . this lovely version of Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age novel hits with even greater acuity about the ephemeral nature of childhood and life itself after the events of the last two years.”

“Little Women” was featured on the 2020 Kilroy's List—a list of new plays that is the result of an annual industry survey of excellent new plays by women, trans, and non-binary playwrights.

“We are thrilled to share this joyful, moving, and exceedingly theatrical adaptation of the beloved novel Little Women with Northeast Ohio audiences,” said Dobama’s Artistic Director Nathan Motta. “This all-female and non-binary cast, crew, and creative team will bring immense skill, heart, and imagination to Heather Chrisler’s exquisite script. It will truly be a delightful offering for all audiences this holiday season.”

Dobama’s production will feature Theo Allyn*, Natalie Green*, Amaya Kiyomi, Rachel Gold, and Adrionna Powell (* denotes Actors’ Equity Association members). The creative team includes scenic design by Laura Carlson Tarantowski, lighting design by Josee Coyle, sound design by Angie Hayes, costume design by Colleen Bloom, props design by Vanessa Cook, intimacy direction by Casey Venema, and technical direction by Connor Stout. The show is stage managed by Faith Roush*, and at the helm is director Melissa Crum.

Dobama is a union, professional theatre dedicated to producing important new plays that have yet to premiere in the region.

For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre Box Office at 216-932-3396, or visit www.dobama.org/little-women.