Coventry Holiday Fest and Lantern Festival returns Dec. 9

Get in the spirit of the holiday season with the annual Coventry Village Holiday Fest and Coventry PEACE Campus Lantern Festival, which returns on Saturday, Dec. 9.

This free event for all ages will feature crafts; meet-and-greets with Olaf, The Grinch, and Santa Claus; plus local, independently owned sip n’ shop opportunities throughout Coventry Village, starting at 11 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

Coventry Village businesses will be open and offering discounts, interactive workshops, and more.

The Grog Shop and B-Side lounge will host 40-plus local vendors on two floors at the annual Jingle Bell Holiday Sip n’ Shop, taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Little Babet, Whiff Goods, Salem Jane Creations, Cloth & Ink, Stone Church Press, Magicatalog, and Li’l Boîte Pâtisserie are just a few of the food, music, and handmade shops that will be in attendance.

Artful and Coventry PEACE Campus will be hosting workshops in the lead-up to the festival, and on the afternoon of Dec. 9, to assist in the creation of festive lanterns that can be carried in the procession and then taken home by their creators.

The Lantern Festival procession will be led by its creator, Robin VanLear and will feature live drummers, dancers and larger-than-life “puppets.” The procession will set off from the flagpole near the Coventry PEACE Building parking lot at 5 pm.

Carry your lantern—one you made at a workshop or one that you bring from home—as the procession makes its way through PEACE Park and the Coventry Village business district.

The procession will wind its way back to the Coventry PEACE Building, where the evening will wrap up with a sing-along of holiday classics, featuring the Singers’ Club of Cleveland, and hot cocoa, cider and cookies, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Coventry Village invites everyone to join in the fun while supporting Cleveland Heights neighbors this holiday season.