Colopy is new Roots of American Music director

Roots of American Music (ROAM), the Cleveland Heights-based nonprofit organization that uses traditional American music as a tool for education, social change, and community building, welcomes Michele Colopy as its new executive director.

Colopy brings 27 years of nonprofit leadership experience, and a master’s degree in arts administration from the University of Akron, to her new role.

“I am honored to join ROAM and continue the legacy of its founder, Kevin Richards,” said Colopy. “I look forward to working with the staff and teaching artists to provide music education and creative opportunities for the community in Northeast Ohio.”

Colopy succeeds Jason Patrick Meyers, who had served as ROAM’s executive director since July 2020. Meyers began his work with the organization as a teaching artist in 2016 with Stop the Hate: Youth Sing Out, and music residencies for students and adults with disabilities. Meyers will continue as program coordinator in the Expressive Therapies Department (music and art therapy) at University Hospitals, and gigging throughout the region.

“ROAM has been a great experience for me as a musician, educator, and leader,” Meyers said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am confident that Michele will take ROAM to the next level.”

Colopy has worked with nonprofits at the local, state, and national level in fields including crisis intervention, arts and culture, social justice, and environmental issues. She also co-founded and managed several arts organizations, including the Wolf School of Music and the Crooked River Women’s Chorale. Colopy is passionate about furthering artists and arts organizations, effectively managing nonprofits, and creating positive social change.

Vince Slusarz, ROAM’s board president, commented, “We are very thankful to Jason for his dedication and service to ROAM during a challenging time. He has been instrumental in keeping our programs running and expanding our reach. We are also thrilled to have Michele on board as our new executive director. She has a wealth of experience and skills that will benefit ROAM and its mission.”

ROAM offers music programs for schools, libraries, senior centers, veteran’s groups, and other community settings. ROAM also hosts concerts, workshops, festivals, and other events that celebrate the diversity and richness of American music.

For more information about ROAM, visit www.rootsofamericanmusic.org, follow the organization on Facebook, send an e-mail to info@rootsofamericanmusic.org or call 216-321-9350.