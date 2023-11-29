Apply now for FH leadership workshop series

FutureHeights’ Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series (NLWS) provides Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents with the opportunity to gain skills and connect with other community change-agents.

Program participants examine leadership from the neighborhood perspective while using a strengths-based lens. Guest speakers are Heights-based leaders who share their own hyper-local perspectives and experiences, about past and current projects.

NLWS is held once a year. The 2024 workshop series will take place on Sundays, 3–6 p.m., Jan. 28, Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 10, and March 24, at the Coventry PEACE Building. Applicants must commit to attending all five sessions in order to be considered for the program.

This interactive program offers participants an opportunity to engage with their fellow cohort members, and become connected to groups or projects in the community that align with their own interests.

No previous leadership experience is required, and the program is free for Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 12. Space is limited, and applications are considered on a rolling basis; interested community members are encouraged to apply at their earliest convenience.

To learn more about the program, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org, or visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/nlws/.