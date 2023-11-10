LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS/Cleveland Heights University Heights Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights

OCTOBER 16, 2023

Present were President Max Gerboc, Vice President Vikas Turakhia, Secretary Annette Iwamoto, Dana Fluellen, Tyler McTigue, and Melissa Soto-Schwartz. Patti Carlyle was not present. The meeting lasted 60 minutes.

Career services presentation

Kaela Sweeney, strategic projects manager, reported on customer use and satisfaction of the skilled trades courses offered through the learning platform Interplay Learning at the Knowledge and Innovation Center (HKIC). Forty-three customers have accessed Interplay Learning courses since January 2023. The completion rate for courses taken is 74 percent. About half of the customers were using this virtual reality job training program for a career change or new job in the skilled trades.

Heather Howiler, adult services manager, reported that due to high demand, the services of the free Ohio Means Jobs/Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Career Services community development specialist have been expanded to two days at the Lee Road library. In addition, job search workshops are now offered on resume writing and job interviewing.

Financial report

Interest rates continue to climb. Tax revenues continue to be above expected levels. Overall tax receipts for the month of September came in $5.2 million, or 0.2 percent, above expectations.

The Public Library Fund (PLF) has recently posted the distribution of funds, which is 2.55 percent above the original estimate.

Board actions

The board:

Approved change orders for the Noble Road Branch construction and renovation project.

Approved a guaranteed maximum price package with Regency Construction for the PEACE Park playground renovation.

Approved a fund to fund transfer for the PEACE Park playground renovation.

Approved a technology fund expenditure for a staff laptop for youth services.





Personnel report

Positions for staff training and development and a building assistant have been filled. Employees attended this year’s well-received staff development day on Friday, Sept. 22. There are five open security officer positions. A nationwide shortage of security personnel was noted.

Director’s report

Heights Libraries are currently seeking a new trustee. Information for prospective board members can be found: https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heights-libraries-board/. Deadline to apply is Nov. 17.

Peace Park will be demolished in the first two weeks of November. The sledding hill will remain open throughout the winter. The new playground and park construction will begin in January 2024.

There was a sewage pipe back-up at the University Heights Branch. It is hoped that this problem can be fixed when the backflow valve is installed in the coming weeks.

Banned Book Week was the first week in October. This year’s theme was “Let Freedom Ring.” Last year there were 93 attempts to restrict access to 79 titles in Ohio compared to 10 attempts to restrict access to 15 books in 2021. The majority of these challenges occurred in school libraries. Public libraries are also impacted.

Public service report

This month, the adult services department added a community puzzle table to the 2nd Floor near the magazines and newspapers. Puzzles benefit short-term memory, enhance concentration, relieve stress, improve problem-solving skills, strengthen fine motor skills, and encourage social engagement. The brainchild of Adult Services Librarian Jen Mihalik, the community puzzle has been a big hit with customers of all ages.

The “Unpacking Our History” recordings continue to be very popular, and viewership totals prove that. This month’s average was over 13 viewings per day!

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the first “Passport Walk-in” day was held. Next walk-in date is October 24.

Families joined Coventry Branch youth services staff for a Bluey family fun night.

The book club at Noble School was a success. In addition to the targeted fifth and sixth graders, second graders also expressed interest. Since the reading levels were quite different, two groups will meet and come back together for a closing activity. Youth services staff has plans to extend the book club to Oxford School.

Hannah Van Jura, youth services librarian, began her People in Your Neighborhood story time series, featuring members of the community as guest readers to help familiarize children with people from all walks of life and professions. September’s guests were from the University Heights Sanitation Department and Stone Oven.

Lee Road youth services celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month in September by hosting a dance workshop and a music performer. Associate Felicia Muhammad was awarded a MyCom grant that paid for a large portion of these programs.

Librarian Angela Clock hosted the first Read-to-a-Dog program in several years. Certified therapy dog Sherman listened as kids practiced their reading.

The next board meeting will be Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. at the University Heights Branch Library.

LWV Observers: Judith Beeler and Elizabeth Tracy.

Information about the board, board meeting minutes and audio recordings of board meetings can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heights-libraries-board/ .