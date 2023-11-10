LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS / Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights

NOVEMBER 7, 2023 - regular meeting

Present were Board President Beverly Wright and board members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, James Posch, and Jodi Sourini. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting lasted two hours and eight minutes.

Public comment

Philip Trimble stated he was excited to be elected to serve the CH-UH school district as a board member. He thanked James Posch and Beverly Wright for their service. Gabe Crenshaw, the other future board member, was also in the audience.

Recognitions and awards

The board recognized two National Merit semi-finalists, five National Merit commended students, and Tiger team members of the month for October.

Heights High School senior Margo Burke and sophomore Alex Burke, members of the Superintendent’s Cadre, reported Heights High sports updates and reflected on the high school experience.

Board actions

The board approved Roxboro Middle School’s Field Trip to Washington, D.C., and a field trip to Belize for the Heights High 11th- and 12th-grade Advanced Placement students.

The board accepted donations of $500 to Canterbury Elementary School by Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD; $83 to Gearity Professional Development School by Box Tops for Education; $160 to Roxboro Elementary School by Roxboro Elementary Parents/Guardians; and $5,685 to Heights High School Robotics Club by Peter and Maria DuBois Foundation Inc.

The board approved a contract with Overtime Sports Inc. in connection with one or more audiovisual projects entitled "Friday Night Sights Season 3", effective retroactive to Oct. 24, 2023.

Board members commented on the educational enrichment students get from field trip experiences, the generosity of the donations, and the benefit of Friday Night Sights telling the stories of student sports.

Canterbury IB program

Principal Erica Wigton and Melissa Garcar presented Canterbury Elementary School’s IB (International Baccalaureate) program, including the timeline from its authorization in 2016 to goals for this year.

Taylor Tudor development

Representatives from WXZ Development presented preliminary plans for the Taylor Tudor Development and Cain Park Village Revitalization and stressed that this is a historic preservation project. The board asked questions regarding the size and number of the apartments and the plans for tenant parking. Jim Posch stated he was grateful for the work the city is doing and hopes this will be a good investment for CH-UH students.

Superintendent’s comments

Superintendent Kirby met with the Superintendent’s Cadre from Heights High and Monticello Middle School and will meet with the cadre from Roxboro Middle School this month. Discussion focused on both district and world issues with ideas for future steps.

Roxboro Middle School hosted an AVID Showcase, which was attended by teachers and administrators from Akron, Columbus, East Cleveland, and Brunswick. AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a college readiness program that uses WICOR (writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization, reading) strategies for educational success.

During October, report card data meetings focused on how performance across the report card components aligned with district goals and school building leadership action plans.

The Ohio PBIS Network and the State Support Team presented 2022-23 Bronze Awards to Gearity Professional Development School and Monticello Middle School for Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports (PBIS).

All CH-UH K–12 parents and guardians must complete an annual update for the 2023–24 school year through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal by Nov. 26.

The Third Annual CH-UH Holiday Card Contest deadline has been extended to Nov. 10. The top three winners will each win a $50 prize.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of Homage’s new Mama Kelce t-shirts will benefit the Heights Schools Foundation. They can be purchased at www.homage.com/pages/mama-kelce.

Treasurer’s report

Treasurer Gainer presented a review of monthly revenues and expenditures. He also presented the General Fund Budget Summary and the Five-Year Forecast. The complete 14-page report can be viewed on BoardDocs.

Board member comments

Board members discussed a lawsuit filed against the State of Ohio opposing Ohio House Bill 267 that would require partisan primary elections for Board of Education candidates. The board has asked the State Board of Education for an update from on this issue.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.