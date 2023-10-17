LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS / Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights

October 17, 2023 - special meeting

Present were Board President Beverly Wright, Vice President Jodi Sourini, and board members Dan Heintz and Malia Lewis. James Posch was not present.

Board actions

The board approved a consent agenda comprising personnel matters, two high school field trips (to Wisconsin and to France and Spain), the financial reports, and the purchase of a truck. The truck purchase was a Ford 550 dump truck, at a cost of $77,215, to be used for snow removal and other uses, to replace one that is no longer working.

LWV Observer: Paula Goodwin.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.