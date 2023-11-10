Lake Erie Ink's 'Stirring The Plot' celebrates our creative culinary community

“Vanilla Ice Cream”

This ice cream make me believe

I could sleep all the way

until the next summer

This ice cream gives me

the power to fly.

-Morgan, 5th grade

In the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, Lake Erie Ink, a community organization dedicated to fostering creativity in young writers, has launched its latest project: the "Stirring The Plot" community cookbook. This compilation of recipes & writings promises to not only tantalize taste buds but also warm hearts with its mission to support local non-profit efforts.

The cookbook, a labor of love from the Lake Erie Ink community, features a diverse array of culinary creations contributed by students, staff, supporters, and local chefs. From cherished family recipes passed down through generations to innovative concoctions that reflect the creativity and vibrancy of the organization, "Stirring The Plot" offers a tapestry of flavors for all palates.

All proceeds from the sales of "Stirring The Plot" directly support Lake Erie Ink's fundraising efforts, enabling the organization to continue its mission of empowering young writers through various programs and workshops, providing them with a platform to express their creativity and sharpen their literary skills.

With the holiday season fast approaching, "Stirring The Plot" stands out as a thoughtful and meaningful gift option. Whether for a budding chef, a literary enthusiast, or anyone who appreciates the joys of a home-cooked meal, this cookbook offers a delightful blend of flavors and stories. By purchasing a copy, individuals not only acquire a culinary delight but also contribute to the growth and development of young writers in the community.

"Stirring The Plot" is now available for purchase on Lake Erie Ink's website {https://lakeerieink.org/product/stirring-the-plot-a-creative-community-cookbook/}. Embrace the spirit of giving this holiday season with a gift that celebrates creativity, community, and the joy of cooking.