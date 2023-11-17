What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

A Grandmother’s ABC Book: An Evening with Kathy Ewing. Ewing presents her latest book, A Grandmother’s ABC Book. Entertaining and inspiring. this is a book about looking ahead—to the excitement of grandchildren, to the promise of a joy-filled future, and to the thrill of sharing one’s life and stories with the next generation. A book signing will follow. Registration is required at heightslibrary.org.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1:30–4 p.m.

The Nutcracker and Family Photos. Bring the whole family and enjoy a free viewing of The Nutcracker ballet, a winter season favorite. Event attendees can have their pictures taken against a wintery backdrop, digitally delivered to their e-mail addresses.

Noble Neighborhood Branch at the DCC

Disciples Christian Church, 3663 Mayfield Rd., 216-291-5665

Wednesdays, Dec. 6–27, 10:30 a.m.

Adapted Storytime. This program is thoughtfully crafted for children who prefer a slower pace and smaller groups. All abilities are welcome, with activities tailored to spark pre-schooler interest. We use a planned routine, pictures to help understand, and tools children can fidget with. After the stories, there's free play for making friends and being creative. This program requires registration and adult accompaniment. Therapists and siblings are encouraged to join the fun! Registration is required at heightslibrary.org.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Thursday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.

Gingerbread House Challenge. Attention all builders and architects! Join us at the University Heights Branch for a sticky sweet construction challenge. Do you have what it takes to create a sturdy edible house out of frosting and graham crackers? Let’s find out! Registration is required at heightslibrary.org.