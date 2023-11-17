Green Team and Made Cleveland co-host free gift-making event Dec. 2

The Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT), in partnership with Made Cleveland, Cleveland Heights’ local-vendor marketplace, will host a community DIY holiday gift-making party on Saturday, Dec. 2, 1–4 p.m., at Made Cleveland, 1807 Coventry Road.

Participants will be able to craft and personalize gifts using repurposed, recycled, and upcycled materials. Experienced crafters will be available to lend a hand.

Made Cleveland will provide all materials and tools, and CHGT members will share tips and ideas for minimizing holiday waste and saving money.

While the event is free, registration is required. To register, go to www.chgreenteam.org.

“We want to provide an opportunity for the Heights community to celebrate the holiday season while keeping the environment in mind,” Catalina Wagers, co-founder of CHGT.

Ash O’Connor, Made Cleveland’s founder, commented, “The Green Team and Made Cleveland share the same passion for celebrating local and minimizing waste. Made Cleveland’s purpose is to make local shopping for a variety of goods easy and fun. We’re even expanding our current food section to include local produce, dairy, meats, fresh bread and more.”

For CHGT, said Wagers, the event is twofold: “To express gratitude to our [CHGT] members, volunteers, and Heights’s residents for their support of our initiatives throughout 2023, and to raise awareness of the importance of shopping locally and mindfully.”

According to the EPA, Americans generate 25% more waste than usual during the holidays, which translates to an additional one million tons of waste.

“Mindful shopping means asking what the recipient needs and values most, skipping unnecessary packaging, re-using materials such as wrapping paper and ribbons, and making a commitment to purchasing from local businesses,” said Wagers.

Made Cleveland will offer guests a 10% discount on purchases made in the store during the Dec. 2 event. CHGT will provide hot apple cider and holiday treats. For more information, send an e-mail to greenteam@chgreenteam.org.