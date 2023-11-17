Friends Mega Book Sale is Dec. 1-3, with Nov. 30 preview

The Friends of the Heights Libraries will hold its Winter Mega Book Sale at the Lee Road Branch Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1–3, with a members-only preview on Thursday evening, 5–8:30 p.m., on Nov. 30. Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 1–5 p.m. on Sunday.

The biannual mega book sales are major fundraisers for Friends of the Heights Libraries, which celebrated its 61st anniversary at its annual meeting in October.

In the 2022–23 year, the all-volunteer organization logged more than 4,500 volunteer hours, more than 53,000 books sold, a membership of 468, and donations of $72,333.

All funds raised by the Friends support Heights Libraries and its users, providing specialized programs for children and adults, staff support, scholarships for Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents pursuing degrees in library science, and substantial support for the PEACE Park Project.

Friends volunteers also run the Harvey and Friends Bookshop on the second floor of the Lee Road Branch, open during regular library hours, where they hold fill-a-bag-for-$5 book sales on the first Friday of each month.

In October, a small, satellite bookshop at the University Heights Branch was re-opened.

Items for sale in the library bookshops, and at all book sale events, include books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks. They are acquired through donations from community members, or from library donations of “retired” items.

For additional information about the upcoming Mega Book Sale, becoming a member of the Friends, or volunteering, visit www.friendsheightslibraries.org.