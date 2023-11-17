Cleveland Potter’s holiday sale kicks off Dec. 1

The Cleveland Potter’s Co-op will host its annual holiday pottery sale on two consecutive weekends, beginning Dec. 1.

The sale will comprise ceramic art made by co-op members, including mugs, bowls, planters, and much more.

The sale is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, 7–9 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec 2 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by to purchase hand-made holiday gifts, learn more about the co-op’s members and classes, and see the newly expanded studio.

The Cleveland Potter’s Co-op is a group of Cleveland-area potters who share the expenses of operating a ceramics studio and offer classes to the community. The co-op is located at 3175-3177 Kensington Ave., in Cleveland Heights.

For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/clevepotters/ or www.clevelandpotters.org/.