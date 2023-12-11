Hart thanks Cleveland Heights residents

Thank you to our residents for your belief in me over the past four years. I am proud that I ran a good, positive campaign, and thankful for the substantial support from our residents. Now it is time for a new chapter in my life.

I am pleased to have had the opportunity to help my beloved city. I have worked hard and am proud of my accomplishments on council, which include putting in place a successful diversion program for homeowners with housing violations to get help to repair their homes and stay out of court. I want to see that program continue. I proposed and passed legislation to help hold banks and landlords accountable, provided training for new council members with staff and with the Ohio Municipal League, allocated ARPA funds to help our businesses and residents, and put in place a robust budget process for council.

Collaboration is necessary for council and the administration. But collaboration cannot be legislated or dictated. Each council member must make the decision to be collaborative. It is in their control. I have often encouraged council to be focused on YOU and collaborate with other council members and the administration to be Team Cleveland Heights. The past two months, it seems like the council coalesced more to be a team.

Issue #1 passed resoundingly. Our campaign contacted 10,000 households just through our mailings, which included the issues to support. Issue #2 for legalizing recreational marijuana, regulating and taxing it, as well as the Tri-C levy to continue to support its valuable programs for the community also passed.

Congratulations to Judge JJ Costello on being re-elected, to Phil Trimble and Gabe Crenshaw on their election to the CH-UH school board. And Congratulations to Janine Boyd, Gail Larson, and Jim Petras for their election to CH City Council.

For those of you who know me well, you know that I am not a quitter. I love this city and will continue to try to work for our community and all our residents. Together, we will continue to make the Heights better.