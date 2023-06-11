Russell hosts Nov. 11 workshop for potential home buyers

On Saturday, Nov. 11, 1–3 p.m., Cleveland Heights Council Member Davida Russell will present a Pathway to Homeownership Workshop. The event will take place at Urban City Codes, 3096 Mayfield Road, in Cleveland Heights.

Offered twice yearly, the workshop aims to educate potential buyers on purchasing a home, and how to get a "yes" for home-loan preapproval.

The first hour will focus on buyer education, and the second hour will offer participants an opportunity to meet one-on-one with financial lenders and realtors.

Russell reported that a couple who attended a prior workshop were pre-approved for a loan, and successfully purchased a home in October.

For this event, Russell has partnered with Keller Williams, ReMAX, PNC, KeyBank, CrossCountry Mortgage, US Bank, Start Right Development Corp., and Ohio Alliance for Community Education.

Participants who are interested in speaking with lenders should bring proof of income, proof of assets, and be prepared to discuss any credit issues.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and complimentary food and beverages will be available.