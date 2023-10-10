Library celebrates a decade of clean finances

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library received its 10th State of Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction for its 2022 financial audit. The award was presented at the Sept. 18 meeting of the Board of Library Trustees by Kathryn Semo, Northeast Regional Liaison for the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office.



The award is given to government entities that file an ACFR (Annual Comprehensive Financial Report) and other financial reports with the state of Ohio, and receive a clean audit report.



“The award is great news for us and for the taxpayers in our community,” said Nancy Levin, Heights Libraries director. “They can rest assured we have been spending money wisely and will continue to do so.”



In May 2014, Heights Libraries received its first State of Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction for its 2012 financial audit.

Heights Libraries ACFR reports are available at the Lee Road branch, 2345 Lee Road, or can be downloaded at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/about-the-library.