UH Symphonic Band wraps up year with free concerts

The University Heights Symphonic Band (UHSB) announces three free concerts for the remainder of 2023, including its annual free Fall Formal Concert at JCU's Dolan Science Center Atrium, on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3:30.



UHSB, with Devlin Pope as music director, will perform the Nov. 5 concert as a salute to college Greek musical organizations, which provide high-quality music to the public and college communities. The program will include Michael W. Smith's concert band piece "To the Summit (Strive for the Highest)"; and Hue's flute concerto Fantaisie, for solo flute and winds, performed by the band's own Julianna Sabo. The band will also play music composed by Stamp, Sousa, Whitacre, Williams, and Chance.



Plenty of free parking will be available. Concertgoers should enter John Carroll University at the Fairmont Circle gate. The Dolan Science atrium is the closest building to Fairmont Circle, directly behind the location where the band plays its summer concerts.



On Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., the band will perform a free, formal holiday music concert at Notre Dame College in South Euclid. UHSB will play the first half of the program, then the Notre Dame Symphonic Winds will perform the second half. To attend, enter from Green Road, across from the South Euclid library, and drive around the old Regina High building to the Regina Auditorium. There will again be plenty of free parking.



UHSB will conclude its 2023 performances with a full Holiday Pops concert at the Brecksville Community Center, on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. For more information on any of these free concerts, or on joining UHSB, visit https://universityheightsband.org/.