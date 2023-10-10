Heights High presents 'Addams Family' musical

Heights High will present performances of “The Addams Family - A New Musical Comedy” on Nov. 3, 4, 10 and 11, at 7 p.m., and on Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

The show will feature more than 200 high school students performing in two casts and in the pit orchestra, and managing backstage operations. Nearly 40 middle-school students will sing in the chorus.

The show’s themes of family, relationships, embracing individuality, and growing up are relevant to the lead performers, who spoke about the show recently.

“The musical is, for a lack of a better word, weird,” said senior Ruby Tugeau, who plays Alice Beineke. “But that’s why it’s so entertaining to watch! The audience will be completely enveloped in the Addams’ world as the characters manage to find love and acceptance despite their abnormal traditions.”

The lead cast members all commented on the camaraderie that has deepened in the midst of dance rehearsals, line work, and blocking practices.

“I have been enjoying my time learning dances and spending time with the cast,” said senior Harper Walker, who also plays Alice Beineke. “We are serious when we need to be, but it’s also a lot of fun!”

Hugh Davis, a junior who plays Gomez Addams, said, “The other productions I have done always tried to be taken seriously, but ‘The Addams Family’ is uniquely wacky.”

Sophomore Abs Burkle noted, “I generally like to play the weird characters, so to play Uncle Fester is very natural.”

“ ‘The Addams Family’ is a spooky show for the spooky season! It is going to be an incredibly fun show that is not to be missed,” said Jesse Lange, vocal music director and the show’s producer. “It has a healthy message for students and adults, and uses our deep talent pool in the high school and middle schools.”

Senior Anna Kenealy, who plays Morticia Addams, said “The audience should look forward to all the fun songs, the family’s ambience, and the great costumes!”

The show will be performed in the Heights High auditorium. Tickets—$8, $10 and $12—are available online only, at www.clevelandheightschoirs.com. (No tickets will be sold at the box office.) For additional information, call 216-320-3106.