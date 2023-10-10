Heights Arts’ Holiday Store opens Nov. 3

From Nov. 3 to Dec. 30, the entire Heights Arts space at 2175 Lee Road will be transformed into a festive gift shop featuring the work of more than 120 artists, creators, musicians, and authors. The Heights Arts Holiday Store showcases the unique talents present in the Northeast Ohio region.

A nonprofit organization that has supported thousands of artists, musicians, and poets since 2000, Heights Arts is known for providing one of the most extensive collections of artist-made art and craft in the region. Many shoppers look forward to shopping this “big-box” alternative, where one can find one-of-a-kind items that make thoughtful gifts.

“Discover a holiday shopping experience like no other at the Holiday Store at Heights Arts,” said participating artist Bahareh Ghasemi. “With a curated selection of locally crafted treasures, each item tells a story of our vibrant community. It's a place where art, culture, and the spirit of the season come together to create lasting memories and meaningful connections.”

Whether shoppers are looking for glass, cards, paintings, or toys, the Holiday Store has something for everyone—and for all types of celebrations. Holiday Store favorites include ornaments, jewelry, and textiles, in addition to sculptures, books, ceramics, CDs, and more.

“The holidays are a wonderful time to shop for handmade creations,” noted jewelry artist Sarah Bullington. “When you are shopping for someone special, there really isn’t anything more special that you can buy than something that is handmade.”

The Holiday Store will host a members-only preview on Nov. 3, 5–6 p.m., then will open to the public 6–8 p.m. that evening.

This year, Heights Arts will also offer the opportunity for businesses and organizations to participate in Community Partner Nights for more personalized shopping experiences and special member discounts for their guests.

"The Holiday Store at Heights Arts is going to have some of the most playful and interesting fine crafts and arts that NEO has to offer,” said multimedia artist Hope Hickman. “They really do a terrific job at curating the work, making it a must-go for holiday shopping."

For more information, including a listing of participating artists, visit www.heightsarts.org.