Hamilton is new UH City Hall receptionist

Lynnesha D. Hamilton. Her name is Lynnesha D. Hamilton. And there’s a million things she hasn’t done, but just you wait. Just you wait.

Staff at University Heights City Hall have been waiting for weeks for a new front desk receptionist to arrive, and on Oct. 16, Hamilton joined the team.

“We love the 'Hamilton' musical puns, and we love the fact that Lynnesha is here,” said Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “More importantly, University Heights residents are going to love having a live person answering the phones and greeting them at City Hall.

“Lynnesha is smart, she works hard, and she’s really personable. We are fortunate to have someone of her caliber on board in this new position.”

Hamilton comes to UH City Hall from Bright Beginnings, where she was the community outreach specialist for the Northeast Ohio region. She previously worked for the Warrensville Heights Police Department as a dispatcher.

Hamilton is also the co-owner of 50*Fifty Comix Publishing.

Hamilton has volunteered for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District PTA, the Gearity Professional Development School PTA, and the Shaker-Buckeye Development Center.

“Lynnesha is experienced, personable, and extremely capable,” said Deanna Bremer Fisher, the mayor’s executive assistant on special projects. “We are thrilled to have her join the team at City Hall, and I’m certain the residents of University Heights will enjoy meeting her, too.”

When City Operator Rob Marcinick retired from the Service Department in April, after 33 years, the position evolved from phone operator to front desk receptionist.