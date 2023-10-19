HRRC classes will cover plumbing and winter prep

Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC), located at 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights, will offer the following classes in November:

Nov. 2, 7–9 p.m., Plumbing: Faucets and Pipes. Learn to repair faucets and how water pipes work. The fee for this class is $25

Nov. 8, 7–9 p.m., Plumbing: Toilets and Drains. In this class, students will learn toilet repair and how drains work. The fee for this class is $25.

Nov. 13, 7–9 p.m., Furnaces & Heating, Getting Ready for Winter. Class attendees will learn to prepare their furnaces for cold weather. This class is free.

Nov. 16, 7–9 p.m., Caulking and Insulating Your Home. Students will learn how to insulate, caulk, and winterize their homes.

Income-based discounts of 50 percent to 100 percent are available for those who qualify.

To register for any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100, ext. 16.