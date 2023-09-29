Primoz on Cedar creates Cooper-themed pizza

Since I came to life at UH City Hall in 2019, I have been dreaming of this moment. Thanks to my new friends at Primoz Pizza. I now have a pizza named after me.

The “Mr. Cooper” is available at the Primoz Pizza location in University Heights, at 13890 Cedar Road. Drop by in person to order one, or call 216-273-6704. If you’re super tech savvy, like me, you can order online at primozpizza.com.

What does my namesake pizza taste like? Like University Heights itself, the Mr. Cooper pizza is a rich mosaic of many different ingredients. The sum is greater than the individual parts. And it’s delicious.

It starts with garlic butter sauce. Then, Primoz pizza makers add their signature cheese blend. Next, the Mr. Cooper is topped off with yellow onions, jalapeno and red peppers, sausage and chicken.

(When you get your first one, post the pic on social media, so I may share in your enjoyment. Tag @university_heights_ohio, and @primozpizza on Instagram)