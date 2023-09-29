Library kicks off reading program for kids

On Aug. 5, more than 3,000 Northeast Ohio library fans, and library staff from the nine Cuyahoga County library systems, packed the Great Lakes Science Center (GLSC) to officially kick off the countywide Cuyahoga Reads reading challenge campaign.



Admission to GLSC was free that day, and representatives from every Cuyahoga County library system, including Heights Libraries, were on hand to explain the program, sign up young readers for the challenge, and distribute nearly 5,000 free books to families.



“We had a great time, and it was so fun and inspiring to see so many kids getting excited about reading, especially in the book giveaway line,” said Kaela Sweeney, Heights Libraries strategic projects manager, who coordinates the literacy program at Heights Libraries along with Youth Services Department staff.



Heights Libraries’ version of the campaign, called Heights Reads, will continue for more than a year, through December 2024. Participants in kindergarten through grade 12 can sign up for the challenge at heightslibrary.org, and win prizes every 20th day of reading, with the goal of encouraging them to keep reading throughout the year, not just during the library’s summer reading program.



“Some kids really fell behind in their reading skills during the pandemic, which has an impact on their ability to learn effectively in any subject area,” said Heights Libraries Youth Services Manager Sam Lapides. “Kids love a challenge, so we’re hoping that they’ll keep up with their good reading habits all year with this program.”



The program is funded by the Ohio Department of Education’s Libraries Accelerating Learning grant, which is designed to help libraries create or expand literacy programs for Ohio’s pre-K through 12th-grade students.