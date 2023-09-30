Join a community of volunteers

When we choose to volunteer, we expose our inner voice to the world: I believe in this cause; I support this candidate; I believe my neighborhood needs this service. Doing so naturally connects you with others who feel the same way. And just like that—you’ve built a community.

You meet new people or see others in a new light. You uncover local history and meet civic and business leaders. Your understanding of the Heights as a living, growing entity becomes clearer. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll soon be thinking, “What next?”

Through FutureHeights’ Crowd Sourced Conversations, you’ve told us that you feel invested in this community. I would like to challenge you to develop a deeper sense of belonging in the Heights through volunteerism.

As the volunteer coordinator at FutureHeights, my goal is to give you opportunities to build relationships, to stretch your comfort zone, to learn and grow along with us.

Cynics may think of volunteering as free labor—giving something but getting nothing. As a lifelong volunteer, I have never walked away from an experience feeling empty—exhausted, yes, but never depleted. Whether I’ve learned something, devised a solution to a problem, or created something tangible, the experience changed me, gave me something I didn’t have before. However that personal growth manifests, it integrates into the community, resulting in change.

Check out the FutureHeights website, www.futureheights.org, for volunteer information and fill out the Volunteer Interest Form to get on the mailing list for upcoming opportunities.

FutureHeights currently seeks volunteers to deliver the Heights Observer to businesses, on or near the first day of each month (a delivery route should take no more than an hour). It also seeks social-media influencers, to promote all things Heights and to follow/share its social media accounts. There are also a variety of FutureHeights committees you could join.

Want more information about opportunities before you commit? Please contact me at bbailey@futureheights.org or 216-320-1423—we would love to partner with you.

“Volunteerism is the voice of the people put into action. These actions shape and mold the present into a future of which we can all be proud.” ~ Helen Dyer