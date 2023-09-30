Jaycox pens his story of hope; donates proceeds

Cleveland Heights resident Kemp Jaycox has published his memoir, A Race Against Time: A Memoir about MS, Love, Loss and Life Lessons. Sales of the book will benefit the Forest Hill Presbyterian Church Environmental Sustainability Fund, and the Accelerated Cure Project for MS.

Jaycox, age 50, was busy leading an active life of sports, travel, volunteering and working in his environmental/sustainability career. Then, a bout with a stomach virus caused his immune system to overreact, resulting in a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis at the age of 30. Now, 20 years later, in a race against time as his body shuts down and makes the simplest task impossible, he is intent on telling his life story to offer hope to others.

“Everyone has different challenges in their lives,” said Jaycox. “The most important message I hope to convey to readers is to persevere despite your challenges and circumstances.”

Jaycox’s story is rooted in an unrelenting disease, and in tragic deaths and unfathomable grief he experienced in his formative years. Facing circumstances that might have crushed him, Jaycox has instead learned lessons of courage and survivorship. He has found the resilience and perseverance needed to chart a new purpose and meaning for his life.

At once heartbreaking and comical, tragic and joyful, Jaycox’s memoir reminds readers that life is precious and fragile. His hope is that others can find inspiration and resilience from learning his story, and chart a purpose and meaning against whatever odds they face.

All book-sale proceeds will be shared between Forest Hill Church, which Jaycox and his family have been members of since 2010, and the Boston-based Accelerated Cure Project for MS, dedicated to accelerating research efforts to improve diagnosis, optimize treatments and ultimately cure the disease.

The memoir is available to purchase online at the following links: Copies with color photos - www.lulu.com/shop/kemp-jaycox/a-race-against-time-color-images/paperback/product-2knkqd.html, and copies with black-and-white photos - www.lulu.com/shop/kemp-jaycox/a-race-against-time/paperback/product-p242e7.html.