Dobama presents Halloween Fest

Witches! Warlocks! Wizards! Lend us your ears—

On Saturday, Oct. 21, 4–7 p.m., Dobama Theatre will present its third annual Heights Halloween Festival, in conjunction with the city of Cleveland Heights and the Cedar Lee Special Improvement District.

The free, family-friendly event will extend along the Cedar Lee Business District, and will include the traditional Candy Crawl, where participating businesses will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

The festival's center of events will be located in Lot #18—the small parking lot just across Meadowbrook Boulevard from Callaloo Cafe. Activities will include character meet-and-greets, where families will have a chance to take photos with well-known and beloved characters; balloon twisting; and face painting.

Festival signage will provide a seasonal backdrop for family photos capturing this year’s Halloween memories. The event also will include performers, giant puppets, games and prizes, a live DJ and a dance floor.

Over the past two years, Dobama has served more than 10,000 Heights community members with its Halloween Fest, bringing residents together for a safe and memorable event.

In case of rain, the Halloween Festival will move to Sunday, Oct. 22, at the same time and location. For additional information, visit www.dobama.org/events.