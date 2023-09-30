Community comes first

To say that Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren has not, to date, embraced community involvement in civic matters would be an understatement. Locked office doors and a police officer at the reception desk in City Hall were early warning signs. Withdrawal of administrative staff support for resident volunteers serving on various boards and commissions was another red flag. The Cleveland Heights Green Team, Heights Tree People, Severance Action Group, and various groups in the Noble and Caledonia neighborhoods are just a few examples of community members whose civic efforts have been rejected or ignored by the mayor.

In last month's column, “Who owns Cleveland Heights?” we suggested that a community land trust (CLT) could protect certain parcels for specified community purposes in perpetuity. Property could be acquired from the county land bank, through tax foreclosure, purchase, or even donation.

Cleveland Heights resident W. Dennis Keating, emeritus professor of Urban Studies and Law at Cleveland State University, co-authored an article, “Bringing permanent affordable housing and community control to scale: The potential of community land trust and land bank collaboration,” published in Cities: the International Journal of Urban Policy and Planning, in July 2022. It investigates CLT-land bank collaborations that are providing affordable housing in Albany, N.Y., Houston, Texas, and Columbus, Ohio.

The introduction states, “Beyond the permanent affordable housing provision, CLTs deserve more attention for the potential to advance a more equitable societal transformation through a greater share of land coming under community control. Community control in the context of CLTs means placing current and future residents at the center of decision making about neighborhood needs.” Keating and his co-authors conclude, “Through community control, CLTs provide long-term shelter security by rejecting speculation and minimizing its impact on lower-income communities and households of color.”

Like anything else, a CLT must be done right to be successful. Without a strong foundation of community involvement—including mandated and significant inclusion of land trust residents on its board—a CLT would be subject to the whims of politicians and changes in city administration. Land trusts are forever; mayors are not.

To avoid serving entrenched agendas, a Cleveland Heights CLT would have to be a stand-alone nonprofit rather than a subsidiary of any existing organization.

From the start, any professional staff would need to be augmented with resident support on many levels, including by community members serving on the board (with some board positions eventually to be filled by land trust residents, as affordable housing is built and purchased).

The CLT would have to work closely with the Cleveland Heights Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) at City Hall, which, among other things, can operate as a city land bank of sorts. That would require a healthy, mutually respectful ongoing relationship between the CLT and any city administration.

Building a thriving community land trust would demand the commitment of a broad swath of citizens, and we believe Cleveland Heights residents are more than equal to that task. It would also require a mayor who is not afraid to give up a measure of control, believes in the collective wisdom of the community, and recognizes the creative potential inherent in struggle and collaboration.

***

Although we do not endorse specific candidates in this column, we definitely want to see a thriving city government that reflects both the lived reality and the aspirations of this wonderful community. When you vote in November, we hope you will keep in mind the importance of electing a legislative body that is sufficiently independent to be an effective counter to the executive power of the mayor.