Cleveland Heights needs servant leaders like Hart

When I first met with Melody Hart in 2021, to learn more about her run for mayor of Cleveland Heights, she struck me as less a politician and more of a servant leader.

I knew she was involved in many social justice issues, including canvassing in the Noble neighborhood with volunteers from Greater Cleveland Congregations in a successful effort to call banks to account for at-risk properties they owned on otherwise well-kept streets. I was also aware of her work with her husband, Gary Benjamin, in rescuing a Haitian refugee from detention at a local ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) refugee center and hosting him in their home until he was able to secure employment and housing.

Melody’s calm and unassuming presence might make one wonder what she is doing in the sometimes rough-and-tumble world of city government. Yet, Melody has proven her mettle as Cleveland Heights City Council president. She is tenacious in her efforts to get things done, while at the same time constantly pushing to get council members to work as a team.

In addition, her deep knowledge of finance and budgeting, honed over years working as the chief financial officer at a number of large corporations, has brought an extremely valuable skill set to city council.

I believe Melody’s quiet, effective servant leadership is what city council needs at a time when Cleveland Heights is still emerging from the effects of the pandemic and still adjusting to an elected mayor.

Melody Hart is the right leader in the right role at the right time. Instead of burnishing her own political résumé, she has the best interest of all Cleveland Heights residents in mind.

I urge my fellow residents to vote for Melody Hart this November.