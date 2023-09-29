Author and Disney animator credits CH upbringing

My career in the arts and animation has taken me from Cleveland to China. Although I reside half a world away in Taipei, my upbringing in Cleveland Heights continues to influence my life and inform my work.

Growing up in Cleveland Heights came with many advantages that I once took for granted but increasingly appreciate with time and distance. One of my favorite things is to show my overseas friends satellite views of our family home on Corydon Road, where all you can see are trees. Nothing was more wonderous than simply stepping outside into nature within an urban environment.

The diverse community of Cleveland Heights exposed me at an early age to various ethnicities, orientations, cultures, and perspectives—fostering my ability to travel through and live in different parts of the world, flexibly and durably. That melting pot sparked my awareness as a global citizen while affectionately anchoring me to my childhood home.

Of course, the proximity of world-class educational and cultural institutions—including my alma mater, the Cleveland Institute of Art—served as a launch pad for my burgeoning interest in the arts, my career with The Walt Disney Company in Burbank and Beijing, and my current endeavors as an independent author and content producer in Taipei.

My latest children’s book, Grandpa Groundhog, is based on an unlikely relationship that formed between my Dad and a large groundhog that took up residence in the backyard of our Cleveland Heights home a few years ago.

I remember Dad grumbling, “Look at that guy. He acts like he owns the place!” And I imagined the groundhog having the same observation about my Dad. Dad came to respect the squatter as a “fellow grandpa” when he discovered signs of the groundhog’s family. Then, one day, the groundhogs were gone. Ironically, Dad misses them.

I think about this as I grow older and people come and go. Like so many others, my young children have faced their share of loss in recent years: friends and family who were special to them but are no longer with us. Those events—and the pandemic in general—disrupted the development of Grandpa Groundhog, but ultimately guided it, much as my upbringing in Cleveland Heights continues to guide me.