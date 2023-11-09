Library presents Hispanic Heritage Month programs

Heights Libraries has received a $1,000 grant from local youth advocacy organization MyCom to support programming for National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year. The objective is to promote diversity, cultural understanding, and inclusivity by hosting live performers that showcase Hispanic dance and music—the grant money covers the cost of the performers.

“We hope that these programs promote cultural enrichment, community engagement, empathy, and respect,” said Youth Services Associate Felicia Mohammed, who obtained the grant. “We also hope these programs help challenge stereotypes. We are committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment, and want to provide the community with programs that do so.”

All programs take place at Heights Libraries' Lee Road Branch, 2345 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

Latin Dance Workshop, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 4 p.m. – Learn salsa, merengue, and bachata dance styles from Viva Dance Studio, and foundational moves from Jessica Marie, who danced competitively for 12 years and trained under master dance instructors. This is a beginner-friendly class, so no prior dance experience is needed. Water and a small snack will be provided after the workshop. For ages 6–18. Registration began Sept. 1 at heightslibrary.org.



Solo Performance Featuring Luca Mundaca, Thursday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m. - Enjoy a solo performance by award-winning musician Luca Mundaca. Influenced by jazz and bossa nova, Mundaca's music is a glorious blend of her native Brazil with a touch of downtown New York. Her awards include an Independent Music Award in the World Fusion category, and her music has been featured in movies, television shows, and compilation albums. The program is open to families and children ages 10 and older.

Hispanic Heritage Celebración, Thursday, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m. - Enjoy a movie, some snacks, and a craft, all inspired by Hispanic culture. For ages 13–18.