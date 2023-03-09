Olie’s Gift & Ship opens Sept. 7

A fresh approach to gifting and shipping has arrived in the Cedar Lee Business District, near the corner of Lee and Silsby roads.

Olie’s Gift & Ship, which combines a gift store with shipping services, will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with fun, festivities, and giveaways planned. All store items will be discounted 15% during the three-day event.

Owners Jason Davis and his wife, Anco Davis, brought the concept of a gift/shipping shop to Cleveland Heights, moving their online-only business from Atlanta in search of a better life for themselves and their toddler, Olie.

They had seen a similar business on a visit to Seattle, and imagined opening such a store themselves, one day.

“We have a small space, but we want to do a lot here,” said Jason. “We’re here to provide quality products and friendly service at a great price.”

Customers can bring to the shop items to be shipped, as well as purchase greeting cards and gifts for all ages.

In addition, an online store, at https://oliesgift.com, enables customers to order products online for in-store pickup. The online storefront contains an expanded selection of products that are not all available at the store.

“Once we can handle the basic things, we hope to expand our selection, create ways for customers to save more money, and provide more convenient and requested services,” said Anco. “For right now, it’s just me and my husband, so we are trying to keep things simple.”

Store hours will be limited initially, but the owners plan to expand them. For more information and updates, visit the store's website, follow Olie's on Instagram, or send an e-mail to hello@oliesgift.com.

The store is located at 2313 Lee Road. Free parking is available on Lee and Silsby roads, and in the city parking lots off Silsby Road.