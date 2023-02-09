Loving the women of the Heights

To the Editor:

Fifty years ago, I was a pretty, young art student working on Coventry and causing romantic havoc wherever I went. All of my girlfriends were interesting and cute and also caused a lot of havoc. I hated the war and worked on ending it in between making jewelry and hanging out in the coffee houses and bars in Cleveland Heights and University Circle.

Now, I'm an elderly, crippled woman with no car. I do have a mobility scooter, though. Had to renew my ID at the DMV to vote because—another birthday. Durn, every year! DMV is several miles away. A little worried about the range I had with the scooter, but I did it. Rode up on Sparky all the way.

Voting venue at the Rec Center also a couple miles away, in another direction. (Cleveland Heights is BIG!) Made it up there! Voted NO on Issue 1! We don't need to enable the doofy legislature to pile on the votes to thwart our rights!

Saw many wonderful, beautiful, vibrant women of a certain age doing the same thing. This is why I love Cleveland Heights!