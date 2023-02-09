Hart is the council president CH needs

The heart of a true public servant is hyper-focused on what is best for the people they serve. Melody Joy Hart is hyper-focused on the city of Cleveland Heights.

Hart has truly leaned into her position as city council president and has turned what is normally a part-time job into a full-time effort to successfully and gracefully lead our city through this time of change.

Being city council president is not an easy task! Under a lot of pressure, and sometime provocation, Hart leads her colleagues on council forward to the betterment of Cleveland Heights.

Being both a peer city council member and a leader is no easy task—when is the last time that you led a group of people with multiple motivations? Hart takes on this responsibility and tirelessly acts as a type of “referee” maintaining the rules-based order of council meetings.

I admire Melody Joy Hart and I support her re-election to CH City Council this November. I encourage you to vote for her.